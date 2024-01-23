Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Request To Rehear Gag Order Appeal In 2020 Election Case

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump’s request for the full court to review the appeal of his gag order, setting the stage for an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump requested on Dec. 18 that the full D.C. Circuit rehear his appeal of a gag order imposed by District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his election interference case in Washington, D.C. In a brief order Tuesday, his request was denied.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld the gag order, with some minor changes, in December. The court lifted the portion that barred Trump from making statements about special counsel Jack Smith and narrowed the part restricting his speech about witnesses to only include statements about “their potential participation in the investigation or in this criminal proceeding.”(RELATED: ‘I Really Want An Answer’: Judges Spar With Trump Lawyer Opposing Gag Order)

“Mr. Trump’s documented pattern of speech and its demonstrated real-time, real-world consequences pose a significant and imminent threat to the functioning of the criminal trial process in this case in two respects,” Obama-appointed Judge Patricia Millett wrote for the court in her Dec. 18 opinion. (RELATED: Trump’s Lawyers Accuse Jack Smith Of Concealing Evidence, Working With Biden Admin)

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s request for the DC circuit to reconsider his gag order has been *denied*. Supreme Court is the next stop if he goes there. pic.twitter.com/CK7Pg3ISyF — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 23, 2024



Trump can still appeal Chutkan’s gag order to the Supreme Court.

Chutkan first imposed the gag order in October. As narrowed by the D.C. Circuit, the order prevents Trump from making public statements targeting “(1) counsel in the case other than the Special Counsel, (2) members of the court’s staff and counsel’s staffs, or (3) the family members of any counsel or staff member—if those statements are made with the intent to materially interfere with, or to cause others to materially interfere with, counsel’s or staff’s work in this criminal case, or with the knowledge that such interference is highly likely to result.”

Trump’s 2020 election case is currently on hold, according to an order by Chutkan, while the appeal of his bid to dismiss the case based on presidential immunity is pending. Chutkan declined to toss the case based on Trump’s claim of presidential immunity Dec. 1.

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.