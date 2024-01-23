CVS Employee Sues After Company Allegedly Revoked Religious Exemption To Avoid Prescribing Contraceptives

Gunna Kristofersdottir, a nurse practitioner in Florida, filed a lawsuit against CVS Health Cooperation on Jan. 18 for allegedly firing her over her religious objections to prescribing contraceptives.

Kristofersdottir, a devout Catholic, has requested a religious accommodation from CVS since 2014 that excludes her from having to prescribe contraceptives, which go against her religious beliefs, according to the complaint. In August 2021, CVS announced that all nurses must provide “treatment for pregnancy prevention” and removed any possibility of exemptions. (RELATED: Church Sues To Protect Homeless Ministry After City Officials Threaten Criminal Charges)

“An employer cannot sidestep Title VII’s requirement to accommodate religious employees by merely labeling a particular function ‘essential.'” the lawsuit reads. “This label is particularly unconvincing when it concerns a minuscule fraction of the services an employee provides. The relevant inquiry is whether the employee can be accommodated consistent with the employer’s statutory duty. CVS’s policy of preemptively denying all such requests regardless of individual circumstances is unlawful and has a disparate impact on its employees on the basis of religion.”

Kristofersdottir was told by her manager, Lorraine Hendricksen, in the spring of 2022 that her religious accommodation would not be renewed that year and mentioned that others who had requested similar exemptions in the past had now opted to prescribe contraceptives, according to the complaint. The company reportedly gave Kristofersdottir two weeks to comply with the new rule and rejected any proposed alternatives, “including transferring her to a larger clinic, a virtual clinic, or a COVID-19 clinic where contraceptives would never be requested.”

CVS informed Kristofersdottir on March 31, 2022, that she would be terminated on April 1, according to the complaint. Kristofersdottir and her attorneys with First Liberty Institute (FLI) claim that CVS’ actions amounted to religious discrimination and are asking the court to enjoin the company from enforcing the policy, as well as compensate Kristofersdottir for “all earnings and benefits she would have received.”

“After accommodating Gunna for several years, CVS fired her because it simply did not like her religious beliefs,” Stephanie Taub, senior counsel for FLI, said in a press release. “It is illegal to issue a blanket revocation of all religious accommodations when CVS can accommodate its employees. CVS is sending a message that religious health care workers are not welcome and need not apply.”

CVS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

