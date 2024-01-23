Group That Advocated To ‘Abolish’ ICE Received Millions In Taxpayer Dollars

A group that advocated to “abolish” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) received roughly $125 million in federal funding for refugee resettlement, according to a new report from Open the Books.

The Church World Service (CWS), which tweeted the hashtag “AbolishICE” in 2021, received the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) through grants from fiscal year 2013 to 2023, according to the report obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The group has advocated to pull funding from ICE to quash detention and deportations of illegal aliens. (RELATED: Karine Jean-Pierre Dodges Question About Biden Admin Having ‘No Idea’ Who’s Entering Through Border)

“Instead of providing excessive and immoral resources for inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers, the United States should put those resources into programs that expand our capacity to welcome immigrants with the dignity and respect everyone deserves,” CWS said in September 2022.

The Biden administration has also partnered with CWS to launch Welcome Corps, a program that allows Americans to sponsor refugees, in January 2023 and previously tapped the group to lead the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Case Management Pilot Program to monitor illegal immigrants awaiting their court dates in the U.S.

“As American foreign policy failures have stacked up, it’s exacerbated an already-disastrous situation at our southern border. Potential migrants from an ever-broader range of countries are trying to enter the country by any means necessary,” OpenTheBooks.com Founder & CEO Adam Andrzejewski said in a statement shared with the DCNF.

“From Afghanistan to Ukraine to the infamous swell of Haitians huddled under a Texas bridge, the news traveling back home is: come to America. Entry is easy and the benefits are aplenty once you’ve arrived. The grantmaking in particular is a powerful magnet for more people to keep flooding our borders; who would turn down not just a free lunch but a leg up on a new life?” Andrzejewski said.

CWS didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.