‘How Does This War End?’: Piers Morgan Presses Israeli Spox After Deadliest Day Since Oct. 7 Attack

TV host Piers Morgan pressed an Israeli government spokesperson about how Israel intends to end the war in Gaza in a video posted Tuesday after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) suffered their highest casualty totals since Oct. 7.

An attack by a Palestinian militant killed 21 Israeli soldiers Monday, while another three died in separate incidents, bringing the total number of Israeli military personnel killed to at least 219, according to the Times of Israel. Morgan questioned Israeli government spokesman Mark Regev about the conflict. (RELATED: ‘Keep Bombing Hamas’: GOP Reps Respond To Disruptive Pro-Palestinian Protest At Capitol Office Building)

“How does this war end?” Morgan asked Regev. “Yet only today you had dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas, still well over a hundred being held, storming into a finance committee meeting in the Knesset, shouting you won’t sit here while they’re dying there. So nearly half of those hostages are still not being brought back.”

The radical terrorist group Hamas took more than 200 hostages as it carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,200 people. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s response would “echo for generations.”

Family members of those still being held hostage by the radical Islamic terrorist group interrupted a meeting of the Knesset’s Finance Committee Monday, demanding the Israeli government do more to secure the release of those held by Hamas.

WATCH:

“You’ve only killed, by your own figures, you’ve killed a quarter of Hamas terrorists, so three-quarters are still there,” Morgan said. “Your mission statement is to eradicate Hamas, the infrastructure of northern Gaza has been pretty much obliterated, a similar thing is now happening in the south. I ask you, what does victory look like? How do you know when you’ve won this war?”

“So, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, we have already destroyed Hamas’s ability to organize and to operate in large-scale formations,” Regev said. “We’ve destroyed their battalions, we’ve destroyed their brigades. You still have the odd squad or two that can cause problems, but as an organized military force, Hamas does not exist in the northern Gaza Strip. In the coming weeks, we will achieve the same victory in the center and the south.”

The IDF said that it killed, captured or wounded over 19,000 of Hamas’s personnel, or about 60% of the radical Islamic terrorist group’s fighters, according to the Jerusalem Post. American intelligence estimates put the figure at a range of 20-30% of the group’s fighters, The Wall Street Journal reported, saying many of the wounded Hamas personnel will return to combat.

“We’ll move into a campaign of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, because ultimately, Hamas will be defeated as a military machine,” Regev told Morgan. “Gaza will be free of Hamas as a ruling power.”

