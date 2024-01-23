Wife Material: Reality Show Star Flawlessly Executes Beer Shotgun And I Think I’m In Love

I’d be lying if I said I was the biggest fan of ABC’s “The Bachelor” but this clip might have just turned me.

A contestant, Lauren from Philly, ended her night with the bachelor by shotgunning a beer, without a drop spilled I might add.

Wrap the show up Lauren from Philly is our winner #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KCfbzcwv1X — Kyle Pagan (@CBKylePagan) January 23, 2024

Even the show’s star, bachelor Joey Graziadei, spilled a couple driblets, but not Lauren. That’s wife material right there.

Now, some on Twitter are speculating that it’s staged, that her can was empty, that there’s no way a girl could have achieved such a perfect chug sans spillage. But I choose not to believe that. (RELATED: ABC Launches The First-Ever Silver Fox ‘Bachelor,’ Completely Rebranding The Failing Series)

I choose to believe this world still has great things to offer, like beautiful women in cocktail attire who can suck down a cold, brand ambiguous, oat soda. I have to believe that. Otherwise I’m never getting married. This woman has now ruined all other women for me.

The Philly gal is a 28-year-old nurse and honestly if Joey doesn’t choose her I might have to put in a word myself. If anyone has her number, let me know.

I don’t watch the show so I’m not exactly sure what the process is but if he chooses anyone but her he’s out of his mind. There’s nothing more American than shotgunning a beer on primetime television while looking smoking hot as you do it. God, I love this country.