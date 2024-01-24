Arizona GOP Chairman Accuses Kari Lake’s Campaign Of Blackmail In Resignation Letter

The chairman of the Arizona Republican Party accused Senate candidate Kari Lake of blackmail Wednesday in a letter announcing his resignation from the role.

Chairman Jeff DeWit resigned on Wednesday after a leaked audio tape emerged allegedly depicting him offering a bribe to Lake if she stayed away from her current 2024 Senate race. DeWit defended his actions in the resignation letter by saying the audio was taken out of context, and said Lake threatened to release another secret recording if he did not leave the position. (RELATED: Kari Lake Reveals If She Would Accept VP Slot Under Trump)

“This morning, I was determined to fight for my position. However, a few hours ago, I received an ultimatum from Lake’s team: resign today or face the release of a new, more damaging recording,” DeWit said in his resignation letter. “I am truly unsure of its contents, but considering our numerous past open conversations as friends, I have decided not to take the risk. I am resigning as Lake requested.”

“No one from the Kari Lake campaign threatened or blackmailed DeWit,” Lake’s campaign told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It is unfortunate that [DeWit] hasn’t recognized how unethical his behavior was and still hasn’t apologized to Arizona Republicans.”

The recording appears to show DeWit telling Lake that “very powerful people” wanted to keep her away from power, asking her if there was a “number.” Lake apparently interjected and told DeWit that not for a “billion” dollars could she be bought.

“In light of the recent revelation that Kari Lake has released a selectively edited audio recording of our private conversation, I must clearly address this deceptive tactic,” DeWit wrote in his resignation letter on Wednesday. “The recording, from over ten months ago, is not only taken out of context but also undermines the integrity of private discussions critical for party leadership.”

“Contrary to the notion of me being an enemy of Lake’s, this conversation was recorded while I was actually employing Lake in my private company. In fact, for over a year and a half we had many conversations where I was looking out for her financial interests,” DeWit wrote.

“DeWit’s false claims are just par for the course,” Lake’s campaign told the DCNF. “The Arizona GOP must be relieved to have his resignation. Now we can focus on getting ethical leadership and win big in 2024.”

