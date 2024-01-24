HART: Dictatorship By Deception

Being snowed in for the last week, we watched a lot of documentaries. CNN did a series on the 60s through the 2000s by decade. It struck me as sad to see the way America could once trust the news. But even CNN admitted that somewhere in the 1980s, that all changed.

The media today are mostly partisan politics disguised as “news.” When Trump rises in the polls despite an all-out effort by the media to distort, lie about and convict him, it tells me they no longer matter. There is no trust, and rightfully so. They squandered their gravitas.

Can you imagine how the media would cover the story 24/7 if the Epstein Island attendee list were full of Republicans? As it has been for the past five years now, that list of Democrat luminaries is the only secure and secret document in Washington D.C. The only thing I see the media doing is to say how great it was that the island was handicapped accessible so Stephen Hawking could access it. And for the record, the underaged girls lured to that island should get swift justice … unless one got molested by Stephen Hawking. Then that’s on her.

And before you get all mad at the judicial system for letting this go on so long, note that the Colorado Supreme Court just voted unanimously to remove Bill Clinton’s name from the Epstein Island list.

Not only are the main media channels in essence a monopoly, CNN, CBS, NBC, PBS, ABC (including the AP and UPI), are extremely left-leaning organizations. They think that they are morally superior and correct, and that we the public do not deserve the truth for fear of what we might do with it.

“You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” This is a quote from Democratic New York Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the last politicians who would debate and do deals with the other side. For a while, the media owned both the facts and the opinion. It is probably why they hate Trump so much; he was the first person with the guts to take them on after they tried to “get” him with the Russian hoax, etc.

Those days are over. In this late stage of corruption, the real division is not so much about what is true and what isn’t. The real divide is between those who are willing to tell the truth and those who are not. The corporate legacy media are still trapped on the side of not telling the truth. Owned by advertisers like big pharma, insurance companies, the “military industrial complex” and tech oligarchs, there is no way they question Fauci, wars and the drug companies on vaccines. Moreover, they seek to destroy anyone who questions their dogma: Trump, Joe Rogan, Adrian Rogers, Russell Brand and RFK Jr.

I fully expect Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be back in Washington asking for money for Ukraine now that the actor’s strike is settled.

Joe Biden has said that gas cost $5 a gallon when he took office, that he has secured the border and that he has never had anything to do with his son Hunter’s business dealings. All this is echoed by his hired liars, the main one being his spokes-lesbian Karine Jean-Pierre. When a rare press corps reporter pushes back on Biden’s lies, Karine Jean-Pierre accuses the reporter of twisting her words by quoting them verbatim and pointing out facts, which we should all know by now is racist.

The administration can lie because the media has its back. Biden is even lying about the border crisis, blaming Republicans. But the media are consistent: if Trump messes up, the media hold Trump accountable. Conversely, if Biden screws up, the media hold Trump accountable.

It would be nice to go back to when the news was honest and we could agree on facts so we can have a proper debate without trying to destroy each other. So, in celebration of when the media were honest, I lit a cigarette in my doctor’s office, complimented a nurse on her looks and pretended it was 1975 again.

As a libertarian, I confound the left and sometimes the right. They wonder why I vote Republican since I have been against all the wars of choice since Korea. I think the Wars on Drugs and Terror have been disasters, and I am pro-choice. I do not fit into their left-right boxes. A writer once called me schizophrenic, with multiple personality views. I shot back: “Well sir, three can play that game.”

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.