House GOP Sets Date For Markup Of Mayorkas Impeachment Articles

The House Homeland Security Committee will begin marking up impeachment articles against Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

The markup process will focus on Mayorkas’ alleged “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the committee announced Wednesday in a statement shared with the DCNF. The committee’s push to impeach Biden’s DHS secretary involves his handling of the southern border, which has been the center of record illegal immigration under his watch.

Border Patrol recorded more than 2.2 million encounters of migrants crossing the southern border illegally in fiscal year 2022 and more than 2 million in fiscal year 2023, according to federal data.

“Over the last year, the House Committee on Homeland Security conducted a comprehensive investigation into the causes, costs, and consequences of the unprecedented crisis at America’s borders, holding 10 hearings, publishing six reports totaling roughly 400 pages, and conducting extensive interviews with chief patrol agents for the U.S. Border Patrol,” the committee’s chairman, Rep. Mark Green (R.-Tenn.), said in a statement regarding the markup.

“Our thorough and fair investigation exposed Secretary Mayorkas’ abuse of power and refusal to comply with the law. In November, 201 Democrats voted to refer articles of impeachment against the secretary to our committee and, having completed impeachment hearings earlier this month, we plan to mark up those articles next week,” Green added.

The committee recently held two hearings as part of its impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas, where lawmakers heard the testimonies of Republican attorneys general, legal experts and mothers who’ve lost their kids to fentanyl and an MS-13 member.

“After decades of Congressional inaction on our broken immigration laws, Secretary Mayorkas and a bipartisan group of Senators are working hard to try and find real solutions to address these challenges. Instead of working in a bipartisan way to fix our broken immigration laws, the House Majority is wasting time on baseless and pointless political attacks by trying to impeach Secretary Mayorkas,” DHS said in a statement to the DCNF regarding the push to impeach Mayorkas.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.