‘F*** The Ohio Senate’: Leftists Lose Their Minds After State Lawmakers Override Veto, Ban Child Sex Changes

Democrats and liberal activists on social media were outraged Wednesday after the Ohio Senate overrode a veto of a bill banning transgender medical procedures for minors.

The state Senate voted Wednesday 28 to 4 to pass a bill that would ban sex-change surgeries, cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers for minors, and overrode Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto from December after the House passed the legislation on Jan. 10. Activists and Democrats, however, went after the Ohio GOP, and even former President Donald Trump, for the decision on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. (RELATED: GOP Gov Who Vetoed Trans Bills Received Over $40,000 From Children’s Hospitals Supporting Sex Change Procedures)

“Fuck the Ohio Senate who voted 23-9 to override the veto of HB68. It will go into effect on May 30. Join our partners for tomorrow night’s town hall,” the Ohio Women’s Alliance Action Fund wrote in a post.

Fuck the Ohio Senate who voted 23-9 to override the veto of HB68. It will go into effect on May 30. Join our partners for tomorrow night’s town hall. https://t.co/Eo4IxVxYbz pic.twitter.com/UAPjTspUWr — Ohio Women’s Alliance Action Fund (@OHWomenAF) January 24, 2024

The X account for the Ohio Democrats also bemoaned the decision in a post, arguing that the bill was in defiance of the “medical community.”

“Today Ohio becomes the most restrictive state in the country for gender-affirming healthcare. Corrupt politicians yet again stripped healthcare freedom — defying the medical community who testified against HB68. November proved Ohioans are ready for change and, next election…,” the group wrote.

Kelley Robinson, director of the Human Rights Campaign, chastised Republicans and Trump for overturning DeWine’s veto, according to a post.

Instead of listening to parents and doctors, Ohio Republicans are bowing to Trump— they just overrode DeWine’s veto of HB 68. Similar attacks on trans folks are underway in many states. (1) — Kelley Robinson (@KelleyJRobinson) January 24, 2024

“The Ohio Senate joins the House in overriding Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of HB 68, a bill that bans gender-affirming care for minors and transgender girls from participating in school sports,” the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland wrote.

🚨BREAKING: The Ohio Senate joins the House in overriding Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of HB 68, a bill that bans gender-affirming care for minors and transgender girls from participating in school sports. pic.twitter.com/ROO4Ugh4Z3 — LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland (@LGBTCleveland) January 24, 2024

Planned Parenthood also chimed in, calling it a “devastating day,” according to a post.

“The Ohio Senate has overridden the veto of House Bill 68 with a vote of 23-9. House Bill 68 will go into effect in 90 days. This is a devastating day for trans-Ohioans and their families,” PP Advocates of Ohio wrote.

DeWine vetoed the ban in late December but signed an executive order banning just child sex-change surgeries a week later and the Ohio governor claimed that parents, not the government, should decide in these matters. DeWine also received $40,000 between 2018 and 2023 from several Ohio children’s hospitals that the governor visited to talk to families about the bill.

Dan Tierney, DeWine’s press secretary, previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “the Governor does not have [a] new comment today. His previous comments on the bill and his veto reflect his position on the issue.”

Following Ohio’s vote, nearly half of the states in the United States have put in place legislation to ban sex-change procedures for minors, according to PBS NewsHour.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.