HISTORIC: ‘First Woman’ Battalion Commander Meghann Sullivan Sh*tcanned For Sexual Harassment

Col. Meghann Sullivan, the first female commander of the 5th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Joint Base Lewis McChord, has been relieved from command after allegations of sexual assaults against male subordinates and patterned sexual harassment, Military.com reported.

Sullivan was investigated for incidents that allegedly include alcohol abuse, forcefully kissing one of the males, and grabbing another male below the belt without consent, according to Military.com. Male victims make up 10% of military sexual assault cases, while women make up 6% of sexual harassment offenders, though these figures are believed to be underreported, according to 2022 Department of Defense data. (RELATED: REPORT: Female Army Commander Facing Allegations Of Sexual Assault Towards Male Subordinates)

Sullivan’s historic promotion was celebrated in June 2021 as the first female commander of the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, according to Military.com. She now becomes the first female commander of said Battalion to be removed for alleged sexual assault.

“I’ve been in the Army over twenty years as an engineer, diversity and inclusion makes us stronger,” Sullivan said shortly after the time of her assignment, according to Audacy. “I am excited for young women to see that you can look and act different and be successful – I’d tell these women, don’t let anyone put a cap on you.”

Sullivan was fired from the position in October after investigations began in April, Military.com reports. (RELATED: Reports Of Sexual Assault In The Military Continue To Rise, Pentagon Survey Finds)

One for the history books! Lt. Col. Meghann Sullivan took command of the 5th Battalion, @5thSFAB at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, marking a historic first as she becomes the first female commander of an SFAB battalion. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/coeyEskTci#ArmyTeam pic.twitter.com/bpuRtYjZRV — U.S. Army (@USArmy) July 4, 2021

The 5th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington has a history of poor leadership and has been under investigation since April, Military.com reported. Sullivan’s brigade commander, Col. Jonathan Chung, was suspended from his position in April.

Sullivan has reportedly been reassigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis McChord.