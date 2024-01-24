Preparing For Laser Eye Surgery: Essential Tips For Patients

It goes without saying that the eyes are the most indispensable of a human’s five sensory organs. You can feel hot or cold with the skin, hear sounds with the ears, taste food with the tongue, and smell aromas and scents with the nose. But without a pair of functioning eyes, a person can’t tell what these sensations are and where they’re coming from.

That’s no coincidence. Experts agree that a substantial portion of human perception comes from eyesight, second only to the brain. Without it, appreciating the good things like a mouthwatering feast and steering clear of the bad like a burning house becomes nigh impossible. Yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a million Americans grapple with vision-related illnesses.

It’s no wonder that laser eye surgery is in high demand. With a reported 90% chance of restoring at least 20/40 vision, such a procedure is a godsend for those with impaired vision. Nonetheless, as with any surgery, it demands much preparation on the patient’s part.

Get A Companion

Eye surgeries like laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) and photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) are usually performed outpatient. Unless complications arise, these procedures don’t need patients to stay in the hospital for a few days.

That said, your surgeon would almost always advise against going home on your lonesome after surgery. While LASIK and PRK may result in immediate improvements in one’s vision, there’s no telling if post-op issues will manifest during a patient’s trip home. These can range from dry eyes to more serious ones like corneal ectasia and overcorrection.

It’s a good idea to ask a friend or family member for help bringing you to and from the eye clinic on the day. Your focus should be minimizing physical activity during the recovery phase, lasting between two and three months.

Hydrate Regularly

Dry eyes are the most common side effect of laser eye surgery because the lasers generate heat. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the conversion of light to heat energy aids in sealing damaged or detached tissues that cause visual impairment. Sometimes, the laser can be used like a surgical knife to shape parts of the afflicted eye.

As such, make drinking enough water a habit in the days leading up to the surgery. The lacrimal or tear glands responsible for hydrating the eyes under various circumstances get water from the body, so regular replenishment is vital. Plus, medical experts advise against drinking too much soda as it can dehydrate the body through excessive urination—not to mention the high levels of sugar.

The same can be said for alcohol, but there’s more. As the surgery requires taking oral sedatives pre-op (though not strong enough to put you to sleep), any trace of alcohol in the body will react with the drug, causing drowsiness that’d hamper the medical procedure.

Abstain From Wearing Contacts

The CDC estimates that 45 million people in the U.S. use contact lenses, two-thirds of whom are female. They’re a more suitable alternative to eyeglasses, especially for those conscious of their appearance or regularly engaging in sports and other forms of physically-charged activities.

But if you’re one of them and plan to undergo laser eye surgery, your surgeon may instruct you not to wear contacts for a while before the procedure. These lenses enhance eyesight by slightly adjusting the shape of the corneal surface, but so does the surgery. LASIK and PRK necessitate precise calculations based on the cornea’s natural form to produce positive effects.

As for how long a while is, it varies by surgeon. Nevertheless, one to three weeks seems to be the consensus among eye doctors, depending on the type of contacts. Rigid contact lenses need a longer timeframe than soft ones. If you can’t go about your day without them, you can consider getting prescription glasses.

Avoid Makeup The Night Before The Surgery

Surgeons insist against wearing any form of makeup the night before or on the day. The particles from foundations or caught by eyelashes risk irritating the eye and causing an infection that may prompt the clinic to postpone the procedure.

Not to mention that studies have shown that cosmetics—especially used ones—are conducive to bacterial growth. One research that examined used eyeliners and mascaras, among others, found that the majority tested positive for Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli. The outgrowth is worse for cosmetics that are used damp, such as beauty sponges.

Makeup can block the pathways of important lubricating glands in the eyes as well. This can lead to dry eyes, which are more vulnerable to bacterial infection. Some professionals say using makeup not applied close to the eyes is fine, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

In Conclusion

Even with a high success rate, laser eye surgery needs as much preparation on the patient’s part as on the surgeon’s. No doubt sacrifices will have to be made, but they’re worth it if the reward is a healthy vision for years to come. All the best.