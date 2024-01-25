Alabama Conducts First Nitrogen Gas Execution In US: REPORT

Alabama conducted its first nitrogen gas execution Thursday night, following a Supreme Court ruling denying attempts to block the use of the method.

Alabama 58-year-old inmate Kenneth Smith died at 8:25 p.m., giving his last words shortly before, in which he called out the state in their execution process for taking “a step backwards,” according to NPR. (RELATED: Supreme Court Declines To Stop Alabama From Executing Inmate With Nitrogen Gas)

“Tonight, Alabama caused humanity to take a step backwards,” Smith said. “I’m leaving with love, peace and light. Thank you for supporting me, love all of you.”

Authorities at the Alabama Department of Corrections stated that the execution began around 7:53 p.m., giving Smith a flow of nitrogen gas through a mask for roughly 15 minutes.