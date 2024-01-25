Here Are All The States Standing With Texas On Border Security

Twelve Republican governors have issued statements supporting Texas’s position on border security as of Thursday morning.

This wave of support came after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threw down the gauntlet Wednesday by issuing a statement proclaiming his state’s “constitutional right to self-defense” from an ongoing influx of illegal immigrants after the United States Supreme Court ruled the state could not place barbed wire along the border. (RELATED: Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden To Seize Control Of Texas National Guard)

Abbott noted in his statement that the Constitution says states have a “sovereign interest in protecting their borders,” and accused the federal government of breaking this “compact” through failure to uphold laws regarding border security. This entire incident was sparked by Texan authorities taking control of a park along the border on Jan. 11 to stem the flow of illegal immigration following a state declaration of emergency.

“The lawless southern border threatens the lives of all Americans, including Idahoans. Idaho is proud to support [Gov. Abbott]’s efforts to secure the border, fight fentanyl, and combat human trafficking. Idaho will continue to step up, even when [the President] won’t,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted in support of Abbot’s statement.

“The failure to secure our border has created a massive flow of illegal drugs, national security and terrorism risks, and a humanitarian crisis. I was proud to order Nebraska State Troopers and National Guard to the border last year, and Nebraska is proud to stand with Texas now,” Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen tweeted.

Other states sending public messages of support are Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.