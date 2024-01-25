Commissioner Blasts Superintendent For Plans To Replace Special Ed School With Migrant Facility

A county commissioner in North Carolina blasted the school district’s superintendent for plans to turn a special education school into a “resettlement” facility for migrants.

New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise wrote an op-ed Wednesday rebuking New Hanover Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust’s announcement that the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley (known as “Mosley”) would be shut down and transformed into a “newcomers school.”

“Newcomers schools may be called schools, but they are more akin to migrant resettlement and assimilation facilities,” Scalise wrote. “The purported mission of these facilities is not to educate students in the traditional sense but to allegedly help entire immigrant and refugee families integrate into the local community where they are relocated.”

Mosley “offers custom-tailored education to local students who require special learning,” Scalise noted.

A school in North Carolina for students who require specialized learning is closing down. City officials are discussing turning it into a “newcomers school” which will be used to house illegals and help them integrate into the school system. Illegals are prioritized over… pic.twitter.com/tofVA7NlSw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2024

Scalise wrote that he is “gravely concerned” that Foust and his staff “unilaterally decided” to close the school to accommodate illegal immigrants without approval from the Board of Education. (RELATED: ‘The President Needs To Do More’: Dem Gov Lashes Out Over Illegal Immigrants In His State)

“Discussions and decisions of this magnitude should be had and made by our elected Board of Education, not by staff behind closed doors,” Scalise wrote.

Scalise explained that the special education school “meets a critical need that is not currently served elsewhere in our school system” but that “it isn’t too late” to save Mosley, which would be forced to transfer its students elsewhere if Foust’s plans came to fruition.

“My view on all this is straightforward,” Scalise wrote. “New Hanover County Schools should prioritize one thing above all: the students who live in New Hanover County and attend our schools. The undeniable truth is that a newcomers school is outside the purview of our education system and would rapidly become a magnet to migrant families from outside of the county.”

Foust did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Border Patrol encounters of migrant crossings are reaching record highs under the Biden administration, with more than two million people crossing the southern border illegally during fiscal year 2023.