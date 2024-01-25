Deepfake Porn Images Of Taylor Swift Enrage Fans: ‘How Is This Not Considered Sexual Assault?’

AI-generated images showing Taylor Swift in explicit sexual poses circulated on social media Thursday, prompting her fans, known as Swifties, to leap to her defense.

Since Thursday morning, “Taylor Swift AI” has been trending on Twitter with more than 58,000 posts, the New York Post reports.

The images, called “deepfakes,” depict Swift naked with Kansas City Chiefs players, an allusion to her relationship with the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce.

In October, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to regulate the use of AI and prevent the production of child pornography and “non-consensual intimate imagery,” according to New York Post. Several states have outlawed non-consensual AI-generated images, but a federal law to do the same is still making its way through Congress (RELATED: Here Are A Handful Of Incredibly Realistic Deepfake Videos Of Zuckerberg And Chris Christie)

Now, Swifties are rallying to protect their idol, flooding social media with positive Taylor-related posts to drown out the porn while also demanding that lawmakers step in to stop explicit non-consensual deepfakes.

One user asked how there could be “no regulations [or] laws preventing this.”

Another noted that the “‘silver lining’ about it happening to taylor swift, is she likely has enough power to get legislation passed to eliminate it.”

“those taylor ai pics are straight up sexual harassment and it’s disgusting that man can do those things without repercussions. they see women as objects made for their sick fantasies and i’m so sick of it. it makes me want to throw up PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT,” another user posted.

‘How is this not considered sexual assault?’ Fury as hardcore porn AI pictures of Taylor Swift trend on ‘X’ – as fans call out sick image-makers for harassment and predatory behavior AI will become a new legal front. Does someone have the legal right to to use AI and churn you… pic.twitter.com/XarNklPfPG — judy morris (@judymorris3) January 25, 2024

“‘taylor swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine’ THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS,” another wrote.

Swift’s publicist has not issued statements regarding the images, the New York Post reported.