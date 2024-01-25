‘Lifelong Democrats’ In Chicago Threaten To Vote Against Biden Over Migrant Crisis

Black voters in Chicago referred to as “lifelong Democrats” threatened to vote against President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election due to the ongoing migrant crisis.

The voters have threatened to leave the Democratic Party and vote against Biden due to a surge of illegal migrants entering their communities. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bused over 30,800 migrants to Chicago since August 2022 as part of his busing program to transfer migrants to blue cities, according to Abbott’s office.

“Are the migrants getting more than blacks? Absolutley,” Chicago resident Fred Caldwell told Fox News.

“Why would you keep bringing someone in, you don’t have the infrastructure, and you don’t have the finances? They could stop this, like, tonight if they wanted to,” resident Donald Glover said.

Caldwell said he is “on the fence” about which political party and candidate to support in November. Another resident, named Cata Truss, told the outlet that Biden and the Democratic Party have “lost very committed voters” over their handling of the migrant crisis.

“What I say to President Biden and the entire Democratic Party is that you have missed the mark with this, and you have lost some very committed voters,” Truss said. (RELATED: ‘Do We Have A Border?’: Martha MacCallum Tells Kirby Point-Blank Biden’s Immigration Policies Are ‘Failing’)

A Fox News poll found that black voters are split on their approval of Biden’s handling of border security, with 50% saying they approve and 48% saying they disapprove. The poll surveyed 1,007 registered voters from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13.

Fox News national correspondent Garrett Tenney warned this frustrated group of voters possibly sitting out in November could be a “big blow” for Biden’s re-election efforts.

The number of migrant apprehensions soared throughout the entire three years of Biden’s presidency. Migrant apprehensions soared from 400,651 migrants in the final year of former President Donald Trump’s administration to over 1.7 million in Biden’s first year in office, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Apprehensions exceeded 2 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, CBP reported. Border agents apprehended a record-high number of nearly 300,000 migrants in December 2023.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted that Biden is “stopping the flow” of migrants at the border during an Aug. 30 press briefing.