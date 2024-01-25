Trump Vows To ‘Work Hand In Hand’ With Gov. Abbott To Secure Border

Former President Donald Trump vowed to “work hand in hand” with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to secure the border Thursday if elected president as the state’s legal battles with the Biden administration intensify.

Abbott issued a defiant statement Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration could cut concertina wire placed by the state on the border, saying Texas has full constitutional authority to “defend and protect” itself from the illegal immigration surge. Trump called on other states to send National Guard personnel to assist Texas, after Democratic members of Congress called for Biden to seize control of the Texas National Guard. (RELATED: Biden DHS Asking Border Patrol To Record ‘Altercations’ With Texas Law Enforcement, DCNF Reporter Reveals)

“Biden is, unbelievably, fighting to tie the hands of Governor Abbott and the State of Texas, so that the Invasion continues unchecked,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “In the face of this National Security, Public Safety, and Public Health Catastrophe, Texas has rightly invoked the Invasion Clause of the Constitution, and must be given full support to repel the Invasion.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, a hotspot of illegal immigration, Jan. 11. The state is in the midst of the ongoing legal battles between the state, which seeks to keep migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, and the Biden administration.

“We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border,” Trump said in a second post. “All Americans should support the commonsense measures by Texas authorities to protect the Safety, Security, and Sovereignty of Texas, and of the American people.”

“When I am President, on Day One, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other Border States to Stop the Invasion, Seal the Border, and Rapidly Begin the Largest Domestic Deportation Operation in History,” Trump continued.

A record 302,000 illegal immigrants entered the United States via the U.S.-Mexico border in December after nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP reported 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021.

“Those Biden has let in should not get comfortable because they will be going home,” Trump posted.

