American Star Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Hospitalized After Crash

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin appears to have sustained injuries after crashing during a skiing event in Italy, and was taken to a clinic Friday.

The crash took place during an FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. In a video of the accident, the two-time Olympic gold medalist appears to have injured her left leg, and required assistance to get off the course.

The video shows Shiffrin, a highly decorated skier, appearing to lose control after a jump around 20 seconds into the run, and then slamming into the safety nets placed around the course. After the impact, Shiffrin appeared to be unable to put weight on her leg as she was assisted off the course.

After crashing, Shiffrin was taken to a clinic via ambulance to be assessed, according to a Twitter post by The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team statement after the incident. “Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact,” the team’s account added.

@MikaelaShiffrin was taken by ambulance to the clinic in Cortina and is being evaluated for a left leg injury. Initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact. Further details to come. pic.twitter.com/BsZjEJknO0 — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 26, 2024

In a Twitter post, Shiffrin appeared to be in good spirits despite the accident, congratulating her U.S. teammates on their success Friday.

Thank you all for your support 🙏❤️ (But oh my god…looking at the results for our team makes me smile so much!!🥹👏) https://t.co/NX9qBVS8uK — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) January 26, 2024

After nearly half-an-hour of delay resulting from the crash, the day was ultimately won by Austrian competitor Stephanie Venier with a time of 1:33.06, her first World Cup win in five years, according to a news release by the Olympics’ website.