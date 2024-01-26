CNN Host Spins Misleading Falsehood About Texas Border Battle

CNN’s Poppy Harlow spun a misleading falsehood Friday about the ongoing border battle between Texas and the Biden administration.

The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision Monday, agreed to vacate an injunction that temporarily blocked Border Patrol from cutting wire Texas had placed along the border.

The ruling does not require Texas to take any action to remove the wire fencing at the behest of the Supreme Court. Rather, the ruling states that federal border patrol agents have the right to remove the fencing if it impedes their ability to carry out the Biden Administration’s orders.

While CNN barely gave the situation time of day, Harlow did through in a quick note about the situation, unfortunately getting it entirely wrong.

“Trump… is also calling on all willing states to deploy their national guards to help repel migrants at the border backing Governor Greg Abbott and his escalating battle with the Biden Administration over the border. Abbott is defying a Supreme Court ruling that allows federal border officials to remove razor wire from what Texas placed right there.”

While Harlow got it right that the ruling “allows” agents to remove wire, the ruling does not require it. Abbott is therefore not “defying” the Supreme Court in any manner yet. (RELATED: Dem Lawmakers Urge Biden To Seize Control Of Texas National Guard)

Harlow isn’t the only one to spread the misleading falsehood.

MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones published an article Thursday morning alleging Texas was defying the Supreme Court and that other Republican states are “encouraging” Abbott to “flout” a Supreme Court ruling.

A federal law enforcement source who spoke to Business Insider on the condition of anonymity explained Texas can “put up wire” but “if it interferes with federal law enforcement’s ability to do its job, that’s when there’s an issue.”

Still, Democratic lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to federalize the Texas National Guard, also falsely claiming Texas was defying the Supreme Court ruling.

“Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border,” Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro posted to X. “If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now.”

Fellow Texas Rep. Greg Casar said he agreed with Castro.

“If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard,” Casar posted after accusing Abbott in a separate post of “violating the Constitution and endangering both U.S. citizens and asylum seekers.”

Abbott has nonetheless doubled down on his commitment to secure the border, with more wire fencing going up throughout the week.

“The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States,” Abbott said in a statement. “The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now.”

“President Biden has ignored Texas’s demand that he perform his constitutional duties.”

Border Patrol agents have recorded a record-breaking amount of illegal migrants. More than 2.2 million illegal migrant encounters were recorded in fiscal year 2022 at the southern border and more than 2 million in fiscal year 2023, federal data shows.