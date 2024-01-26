Cops Nab 2 Shockingly Young Suspects For Alleged Attempted Knife Robbery

Two adolescents, aged 9 and 13, were arrested Friday after allegedly attempting to mug an elderly woman in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported.

The two youngsters allegedly approached the victim, with one suspect allegedly attacking her to grab the purse while the other suspect allegedly brandished a knife at the woman, according to the MPD. After pepper-spraying one of the alleged suspects, the alleged victim grabbed her phone to call 911 and two on-duty officers arrested the alleged suspects shortly afterward. (RELATED: Citizens Mount Recall Effort Against DC Councilman Who Backed ‘Defund The Police’ Efforts Amid Historic Crime Spike)

The two juveniles are now charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed, MPD reported.

MPD has recently reported that D.C. witnessed a 39% surge in violent crimes in 2023. Overall crime spiked by 26% compared to 2022, while arson offenses rose by 175% and violent robbery increased by 67%.

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stated in February 2023 that the city was short 800 police officers and would take more than a decade to refill the empty positions.