Texas State Rep Drew Darby Busted Using Endorsement From Previous Campaign After Gov Greg Abbott Backed Challenger

Alexander Pease Contributor
Republican Texas state Rep. Drew Darby was caught Friday boasting a faux endorsement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on his website when Abbott actually endorsed Drew’s challenger.

The newly revealed discrepancy was revealed by school choice activist Corey A. DeAngelis, who described it as a “lie” and posted it on Twitter.

Drew’s challenger, Stormy Bradley, was endorsed by Abbott as recently as early December of 2023. Abbott cited her campaign promises on commitments to school choice options for Texas families as a reason for his endorsement. (RELATED: These States Are Gearing Up For A School Choice Showdown In 2024)

In any case, Abbott had formerly endorsed Darby in previous election cycles, according to a 2019 statement published on GregAbbott.com.

At the time of press, Darby’s official website still claims to have been endorsed by the Texas governor. Abbott is the only “individual” endorsement the campaign claimed to have, listing organizations including the National Rifle Association, Texans for Life Committee and the Texas Wildlife Association. (RELATED: Agents ‘Absolutely’ Don’t Want To Cut Greg Abbott’s Razor Wire, Border Patrol Union President Says)

The Daily Caller reached out to both the campaigns of Darby and Republican hopeful Stormy Bradley but had not heard back from either party by the time of publication. The Caller also reached out to Abbott’s office to confirm his endorsement for the district but did not immediately hear back.

The candidate Bradley is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.