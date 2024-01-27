‘It’s Foolish’: Alan Dershowitz Slams Biden For Border Crisis Response

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz slammed the Biden Administration for its actions against Texas Friday, calling it a “foolish” move as the border crisis continues.

Dershowitz appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the recent battle between state officials and the federal government over Texas’ border. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the former law professor on his thoughts regarding the recent move by the Biden Administration demanding that the state hand over border areas.

Dershowitz stated that it was not only a “foolish act by the president,” but constitutionally and politically the demands were not wise. The former law professor called out the power grab between states’ rights and “federal power,” highlighting the debate two founding fathers would potentially have on the issue.(RELATED: Texas AG Ken Paxton Doubles Down On Refusal Of Surrendering Border To Biden: Press Release)

“It’s a very foolish act by the president. It is foolish constitutionally, it’s foolish politically. This is a great conflict between the supremacy clause of the Constitution that says federal power and the police power of the states. It would have been a great debate between Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, but in the end I think Hamilton would have said to Madison, ‘You know, you are right about this.’ Here the states have greater interest in this than the federal government does. The states are more immediately involved in this decision,” Dershowitz stated.

Dershowitz continued to highlight the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, stating that he believes Justice Amy Coney Barrett could “reconsider her vote.” (RELATED: Biden Shifts Border Crisis Blame In New Statement)

“Now, remember the Supreme Court didn’t decide the case on the merits. And I have a guess, not a prediction – it’s a guess – that Justice Barrett may reconsider her vote. I think the response to this has been so overwhelming among Texans, among people around the country that she may say, ‘Look, this was a temporary decision. It was just an injunction for the moment until we heard the case. Now that we hear the case, you know, I think maybe Texas has a point,'” Dershowitz stated.

“I may be biased because I too am an honorary citizen of Texas along with you Sean, and I am very proud of that. But I think in this case Texas is right and the federal government may very well be wrong. And I think Joe Biden made a serious mistake both politically and constitutionally.”

The issue between Texas and the federal government escalated Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Border Patrol agents would be able to cut down razor wire that the state had put up along the border to slow the pace of illegal immigrants crossing. Since the decision, Texas has continuously refused to abide by the Biden Administration’s demands, with Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott stating that they have a “constitutional right to self-defense.”

Biden additionally released a press statement Friday night urging Senate lawmakers to come to a decision on aiding the border, however, concerns from GOP lawmakers have circulated that the deal may have detrimental legal consequences.