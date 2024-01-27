Texas Saw Over 16,000 More Births Year After Passing Six-Week Abortion Ban

The Lone Star State saw over 16,000 more births in 2022 after Texas implemented its six-week abortion ban the year prior, according to a report from the University of Houston.

In 2021, Texas passed a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and in June 2022 the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing the state to expand the law to prohibit all abortions from conception. As a result, the birth rate in Texas saw an overall increase of 2%, equating to roughly 16,147 births, with a majority of them among Hispanic women between the ages of 25 and 44, according to the report. (RELATED: Republican Lawmakers Set Their Sights On Abortion ‘Trafficking’ In Latest Post-Dobbs Fight)

Texas’ birth rate climbed for the first time since 2014, despite the United States’ national birth rate falling from 56.3 births per 1,000 women to 56.1%, according to the report. Hispanic women alone saw an 8% increase, while black and white women’s birth rates declined by 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

Black, Asian and Hispanic teens also saw an increase in pregnancies at 0.5%, 1.2% and 8.2%, respectively, according to the report. White teens, alternatively, saw a 0.5% decrease in pregnancies in Texas.

Texas abortions also dramatically dropped in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center, from 50,000 in 2021 to 17,000 in 2022, and just 40 were reported in 2023, according to The Texas Tribune.

