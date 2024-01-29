‘Wreckage’ Of Amelia Earhart’s Plane Possibly Found In Breakthrough Search

A series of sonar images released on Saturday appear to show the wreckage of Amelia Earhart’s plane, which disappeared on July 2, 1937.

Earhart is best known as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, but she and her co-pilot, Fred Noonan, disappeared shortly after taking off from Papua New Guinea toward the end of their attempted round-the-world trip. Neither her body nor her Lockheed 10-E Electra has never been found, but a series of sonar images may finally shed light on this mystery.

The team behind Deep Sea Vision said they’ve scanned more than 5,200 miles of seabed in and around the area where Earhart is thought to have disappeared. Now, they claim to have found what appears to be the wreckage of Earhart’s plane.

On July 2, 1937, Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan took off from Papua New Guinea, nearing the end of their record-setting journey around the world never to be seen again. Until today. Deep Sea Vision found what appears to be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra. pic.twitter.com/CTVDI6Jxpg — Deep Sea Vision (@DeepSeaVision) January 27, 2024

Earhart's last words — "we have taken in water … can't hold on much longer" — were heard by people from all over the world, the Washington Post reported. And there's still some debate over what they actually were, as multiple distress calls were sent, and each picked up by different radios all over the world.

The reigning theory is that Earhart and Noonan went down on a small sandbar in the Pacific. They were either injured during the crash, or died shortly there after. But that’s just a theory. Once more data is gathered by Deep Sea Vision, we may finally know the truth of what really happened to Earhart and Noonan.