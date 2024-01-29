‘Operation Blizzard’: Dairy Queen Employees Busted For Allegedly Selling Meth Out Of Restaurant, Police Say

The Clifton Police Department (CPD) of Texas announced Saturday they arrested 10 people who were allegedly part of a meth operation linked to a Dairy Queen restaurant.

CPD said they opened the investigation sometime in July 2023 and named the drug busting investigation “Operation Blizzard,” according to a Facebook press release. (RELATED: Lima Police Officers Reportedly Arrest Suspected Drug Dealers While Dressed In Halloween Costume)

“Clifton PD officers were able to set up undercover drug buys from this [Dairy Queen] location on numerous occasions. This led to us finding out that these individuals were also selling drugs at other locations around Clifton. During the investigation, we uncovered additional persons who were also trafficking Methamphetamines in Clifton. We were able to make undercover drug purchases from all these individuals.”

Police said they obtained search warrants for three different locations that were drug-free zones, since they were next to schools, Fox 44 reported.

The charges against the accused include manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the press release. Some individuals have multiple charges against them.

The police department released photos of the accused and said the “individuals are no longer employed there as of this report.”

Since the crimes were alleged to have been committed in drug-free zones, the charges were enhanced from state jail offenses to third-degree felonies, Clifton PD Chief Chris Blanton said, KCEN-TV reported.

“I would like to thank all my officers at Clifton PD including lead officer Trevlyn Winder for their hard work on this investigation. I would also like to thank the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team for their assistance in serving these search warrants. Also present were our 2 Texas Game Wardens,” Blanton told the outlet. The police chief added that his department would not tolerate illegal activity in the city and the bust should serve as a warning to others.