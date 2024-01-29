Americans, Why Do You Love Celebrating Your Failures? It Makes You Look Stupid And Weak

A report published Saturday detailed how divorce parties are the hottest new thing to do in 2024, and are apparently on par with weddings. Not.

A short-form report from Axios recently detailed how “cultural attitudes” toward things like divorce “have become far less negative” and are actually being commodified by Americans. While it doesn’t surprise me at all that American corporations would find a way to make even more money off the agony of real people, the way “divorce parties” have been embraced does speak to a weird and stupid trend that makes Americans look weak to the rest of the world: Celebrating failure.

Listen, I’m not an idiot. I know so many women — from all over the world — who’ve celebrated when kicking a terrible man out of their lives. Usually, these men are the weakest of the herd: Cheaters, violent liars and untrustworthy whoring abusers who belong in prison (as far as I’m concerned). But to celebrate the pain a woman has to go through to find her freedom after being freed from abuse feels … wrong. Even if you’re the woman celebrating.

Bill de Blasio Reveals His Wife Will Sleep With Other Men While They Still Live Together | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Some call it progressive. Some call it legal protections. I call it … sad … and wtf https://t.co/GIL06ERpuY — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 5, 2023

Yet, it appears that Americans are more than happy to spend thousands of dollars on a failed marriage through divorce proceedings, and then pat themselves on the back for doing a terrible job of being married in the first place. (RELATED: Anthony Weiner Basically Thanks His Sex Scandal For His Fame In Icky Interview)

E-invites to divorce parties have risen 22% on Evite since 2019, and the #divorceparty tag on Instagram has 70,000 hits at the time of writing. Oh, and “divorced dad rock” is apparently a genre of music, according to Axios. None of these are things to be proud of. While there are many instances where divorce is a good thing for one or both parties in a marriage, whomever the at-fault party is (or both) should be deeply ashamed of their failure to uphold all the laws set forth by God in his vision for marriage.

At its core, divorce proves that you, your ex-spouse or both, stopped trying. You failed at a job you volunteered to do for your entire life. You failed at the commitment you made to support someone else. You (or your spouse) were too weak-minded to put the marriage before yourself (or themselves). Why, oh why, should your weaknesses be celebrated?