Watch KJP Struggle To Say Something Decent About Our Fallen Troops

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre uttered a complete word salad Monday about the three U.S. troops killed in Jordan by Iran-backed militias.

A one-way attack drone crashed into the Jordanian base Saturday night and killed three service members and injured 25 others. Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq carried out the attack, sparking a major escalation in the Middle East, according to The White House.

Jean-Pierre struggled to piece together a proper statement about the service members’ deaths during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“What I will say, our deepest, uh, obviously, our deepest condolences go out and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families, uh, who lost three brave, uh, three brave, three brave — three folks who are military folks who are brave, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of this administration, of the American people,” Jean-Pierre said. “Obviously, more so, more importantly, uh, we lost those souls as the president said yesterday when he was in South Carolina. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and let’s not forget, there are wounded, also wounded soldier military forces as well, and our hearts go out to them and so I want to make sure that we offer us those deep, uh, deep thoughtful condolences to them.”

President Joe Biden addressed the incident by saying “America’s heart is heavy.”

“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families,” the president’s statement on the matter read. “We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

The incident marks the first time U.S. service members have been killed in the Jordanian base and Middle East since the start of the Gaza war.