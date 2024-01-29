San Francisco Set Ablaze — Literally — After 49ers Win NFC Championship

49ers fans took to the San Francisco streets Sunday night to celebrate their team’s big NFC Championship win, and some of them took it way too far, with the San Francisco Standard reporting that officials responded to at least three fires set in the span of 90 minutes.

San Francisco‘s first responders were called to several blazes, as well as a shooting, over the course of the evening as the city celebrated, according to the Standard.

The Standard reported three separate fires: one in a roadway near Fell and Broadrick Streets, another at 19th and Shotwell and a third at 17th and Texas.

BREAKING: Wild West. Midnight. Fenteo And Julietanyl starting a fire in front of San Francisco City Hall. Our community in suffering between a homeless crisis and a fentanyl genocide. 3000+ people of all colors, creeds and have died from fentanyl in San Francisco between 2019… pic.twitter.com/JCrqvdkfvk — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) January 29, 2024



The city’s public fire database recorded two additional fires on Sunday. One was a dumpster fire on Mason Street while the other was a trash fire on Hemlock Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fires, according to the database. (RELATED: ‘May Have Been Our Only Shot’: Dan Campbell Slaps Lions With Brutal Honesty)

First responders also dealt with a reported gunshot wound at 25th and Folsom Streets, according to the Dispatch.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment after someone allegedly fired a gun into a car and someone else retaliated, fire Lt. Mariano Elias told the Dispatch.