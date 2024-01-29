UN Agency Chock Full Of Alleged Terrorists Begs For Cash After US Pulls Funding

A major United Nations (U.N.) agency that employed over a thousand staffers with reported ties to Islamic terrorist groups is making an urgent appeal for money after the U.S. and allied nations cut funding over the last week.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) fired several staffers on Friday for their alleged involvement in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, and further intelligence revealed that roughly 1,200 agency employees have links to the terrorist group and other Islamic terrorist organizations. UNRWA is now making a swift and urgent request to the public for donations after the U.S. and several allies, including Britain, Germany and Italy, halted funding pending an investigation into the agency. (RELATED: UN Agency Teachers Praised Hamas Oct. 7 Attacks In Group Chat, Watchdog Finds)

“Several donor countries have temporarily suspended their funding UNRWA,” the agency said in a statement on Monday. “This comes at a time when critical humanitarian needs across the Gaza Strip are at their highest. … The urgent needs of the communities we serve must not be overlooked.”

“We urgently need your support to continue our vital work,” UNRWA said Monday.

The UN is taking swift action following the extremely serious allegations against several UNRWA staff. These abhorrent alleged acts must have consequences. But the humanitarian needs of the desperate populations UNRWA serves must be met – @antonioguterres https://t.co/gy7cthapRa — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) January 28, 2024

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement two days prior that it was “shocking” and “irresponsible” to halt funding for the agency because they had already fired the staffers involved in the Hamas attacks and had opened an investigation into the matter. He urged nations that had cut funding to reconsider their decision.

UNRWA has a well-documented history of employing antisemitic staffers or individuals linked to or directly involved with Hamas.

UNRWA claims it is vital to keep funding it because it serves as a vessel for humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, but the agency has a history of having aid diverted to Hamas instead. U.S. intelligence has warned of this risk multiple times but the Biden administration has signed off on aid packages multiple times since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

UNRWA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

