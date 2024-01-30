‘We’re Not Having This Debate Right Now’: Bash Gets Testy With Mayor Who Tries To Claim Israel Is Apartheid State

CNN’s Dana Bash got testy on Tuesday with a Democratic Michigan mayor who tried to claim Israel is an apartheid state.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud joined “Inside Politics with Dana Bash” to discuss President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and its impact on voters.

Hammoud said Biden needs to recognize Arab-Americans as “human beings” and visit Dearborn so that he can speak to people who have lived overseas “under siege, under apartheid, under occupation.”

Bash pushed back on Hammoud’s claim that Israel is an apartheid state.

“Yeah, and, as you know, there are a lot of people who don’t agree with the notion that there is apartheid or occupation. That is another conversation. But — you know, the question —” Bash began before Hammoud interjected.

“I would just push back on that and say that international law recognizes the occupation. United Nations resolutions recognize the occupation and the fact, what is unfolding, is apartheid. Every apartheid expert across the globe recognizes this crisis for what it is. Having somebody’s political idea for what’s unfolding versus reality is what the problem is here.” (RELATED: Activists Push ‘No Pride In Apartheid’ Boycott Against Israel, Ignoring Gaza Anti-Gay Laws)

“Okay, and there are a lot of people who disagree with some of those conclusions and the notion of occupation. Again, we’re not having this debate right now, but I would just say that there are a lot of people who say you can’t occupy a land that you came from initially and that’s why that label and also the question of so-called apartheid is very much hotly debated, which we can have another time,” Bash said before saying the purpose of her show is politics and she would like to get a better understanding of how the politics of the situation will impact Michigan and Biden.

The United Nations’ Relief and Works Agency for Palestine just had their funding stripped from several major countries after allegations emerged that staff participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to NBC News. The United Nations announced Friday it received information about the “alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on 7 October” and had fired multiple employees.