Feds Nab Murder Suspect Who Snuck Across Northern Border

Border Patrol arrested a man wanted for murder in Canada after he snuck across the northern border, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Tuesday.

Border Patrol apprehended Luis Miguel Eucebio-Severino, 29, after a concerned citizen tipped them off to a person exiting a vehicle and running into a field near Westville, New York, on Jan. 12, CBP said. Border agents returned Eucebio-Severino to Canadian authorities after determining that he lacked immigration documents or any legal status to remain in the U.S.

“The importance of citizens reporting suspicious activity cannot be overstated and this arrest is a great example of that. It takes all of us to help make our communities safer as well as secure our nation’s border. This case also stresses the importance of international cooperation and maintaining strong relationships with our Canadian law enforcement partners,” Burke Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge Dustin Judd said in a statement Tuesday.

The 3,846 encounters of migrants crossing the U.S.-Canadian border illegally in the last three months have exceeded the total number of crossings in both fiscal years 2021 and 2022 combined. (RELATED: Biden: ‘I’ve Done All I Can Do’ To Solve Border Crisis, ‘Give Me The Power!’)

Border agents stationed along the northern border have been pulled for deployments at the southern border and for virtual processing of migrants via video call as the surge of illegal crossings continues.

“Agents become overwhelmed with the amount of work that they have to do,” Sean Walsh, president of the National Border Patrol Council for the Swanton sector, which includes areas of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, told the DCNF in March. He added that “the priority is the southern border so the majority of the resources are diverted [there].”

Border Patrol agents nationwide apprehended 988 criminal noncitizens with outstanding warrants in fiscal year 2023 and nabbed an additional 234 between October and December, according to federal data.

