Joe Manchin’s Wife Hospitalized After Car Accident

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s wife has been hospitalized after a car accident in Alabama, according to a statement from his office.

Manchin, who is not seeking reelection in 2024, has represented West Virginia for three terms since 2010, after the death of longtime Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd, and is currently the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. On Tuesday, he announced that his wife, Gayle, had been injured in a car accident while on official travel. (RELATED: Joe Manchin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection In 2024)

“My wife Gayle and her colleague Guy Land were involved in a car accident on the way from the airport to the hotel in Birmingham, Alabama for an Appalachian Regional Commission event that was planned for today,” wrote Manchin in the statement. “She remains in stable condition and will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures.”

Manchin says his wife Gayle was in car accident and is in hospital in ‘stable condition’ pic.twitter.com/YlLY2bdzlm — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 30, 2024

Gayle Manchin is the federal co-chairperson of the commission named in the statement. She was nominated and appointed to the role by President Joe Biden in 2021, with the Senate granting advice and consent in a voice vote.

The commission in question seeks to promote economic development in the Appalachian mountain region. Gayle Manchin’s other co-chair is Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

Gayle Manchin, a teacher by profession, has previously served in several government and official positions. She was the first lady of West Virginia from 2005 to 2010 during her husband’s gubernatorial tenure and, later, served as the state’s secretary of Education and the Arts during the administration of incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is running for Manchin’s seat in 2024.

Gayle, aged 76, has been married to Joe Manchin since 1967, with whom she has three adult children. Her husband has been rumored to be considering a run for president of the United States in the 2024 election under the banner of “No Labels,” a centrist political party.

Manchin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

