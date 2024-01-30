DAWN BUCKINGHAM: Biden, Keep Your Hands Off The Texas National Guard

During the American Revolution, a force of soldiers was prepared to protect their families, towns, and freedom. The symbol of the Minute Man is recognized as one of strength and readiness. The descendants of the colonial Minute Men are today’s National Guard. That is why the Army National Guard uses the Minute Man, standing firmly with his musket, as the logo of their military force. The National Guard has a dual role as a military force for states’ governors and, when in time of national emergency, they can be called into federal service under the command of the President of the United States.

The Texas National Guard and Air Guard have proven their worth in the effort to secure the southern border. Since Operation Lone Star began on March 4, 2021, the Texas National Guard, in cooperation with the Texas State Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, have constructed over 145 miles of barriers, apprehended hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens and seized over 454 million lethal doses of Fentanyl. That is enough deadly drugs to kill every man, woman, and child in America. These dedicated public servants show what can be done when you are serious about protecting the country. (RELATED: HANS VON SPAKOVSKY: Back Off, Biden — Abbott Might Not Control Border Wire, But He Controls The Texas National Guard)

Recent calls by liberal Democrats for President Biden to strip control of the Texas National Guard away from Texas are unwise and dangerous. President Biden inherited the most secure border in decades and systematically dismantled policies and ended strong enforcement that were working to reduce illegal immigration. Taking away Texas’ authority to command the National Guard, while within the President’s authority, would remove thousands of troops from the border and only serve the interest of the most dangerous drug cartels on the planet.

President Biden’s recklessness endangers the lives of Americans and of the very immigrants his Administration seems so desperate to assist. Every day in Texas our troops encounter victims of human trafficking, sexual abuse, extortion, and violence. The open border policies of the Biden Administration are morally repugnant. They lure immigrants on a deadly and dangerous trail of tears, controlled by violent cartels that prey on powerless individuals which results in heartache and tragedy. His policies harm Americans by increasing crime and leaving us exposed to threats from dangerous gangs and even foreign state-level enemies.

While the US government runs annual deficits of over $500 billion, the drug cartels, enabled by Biden’s open border policies, make profits of hundreds of billions of dollars annually on transnational crimes like drug trafficking, human smuggling, and sex trafficking. Biden’s open border policies are a direct threat to our national security. Illegal aliens from countries with a nexus to terrorism such as Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and others are encountered frequently on the southern border. These so called “special interest aliens” pose a particular risk to the national security of the United States. Removing the National Guard from the border would allow even more of these high-risk aliens into our country.

While Texas makes extraordinary efforts to secure the border, the facts prove that Biden’s policies harm the country. From the year 2000 to 2020 about 7 million illegal aliens were apprehended and referred to federal authorities in Texas alone. This number is staggering enough, but in the three years of the Biden Administration, 2021-2023, over 4 million apprehension and referrals happened in Texas. Apprehensions of illegal aliens in Texas during Biden’s tenure average 1.3M per year. That does not include “got aways” and the ones we never see. When will enough be enough?

The President has a duty to protect the country and to enforce the laws of the United States. Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution is known as the “take care clause.” It says in part that the President “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” I call on the President to meet his obligations, live up to his oath of office and secure the border.

Texas and the United States should battle the cartels and not each other. Texas is defending not just Texas and Texans but also the United States of America. The President is not. Soon, the famous Travis Letter will return to the Alamo. In 1836, Lieutenant Colonel William B. Travis addressed his plea for help “To the People of Texas and All Americans in the World.” Now, 188 years later, Texas calls on all Americans to stand up for our country. Politicians should put the interests of Americans in their hearts and send a loud and clear message to leaders in a far-off capitol in Washington, DC — keep your hands off the Texas National Guard.

Dr. Dawn Buckingham is Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office and Chairwoman of the Texas Veterans Land Board.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.