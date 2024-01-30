Victor Davis Hanson Details How Biden’s ‘Leading’ America To War, Calls Out Need For Fmr Trump Policies

Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson stated Tuesday on Fox News that President Joe Biden appeared to be “leading” Americans to war, advising the leader to return some of former President Donald Trump’s foreign policies.

Hanson appeared on “Hannity” to discuss recent tensions between American and Iran following the killing of three service members due to a Jordan drone attack. Fox host Sean Hannity asked the senior fellow his thoughts on the threat America poses to the Middle East country, highlighting how we could attack at any time. (RELATED: Biden Admin Is Making A Habit Of Flip-Flopping Back To Trump’s Foreign Policies)

Hanson stated that there were “three” typical actions the U.S. government generally takes in response to an attack, highlighting that while they are “nice things” the real issue is “deterrents.” The senior fellow reflected on Trump’s killing of Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani, stating that Trump’s actions had drastically helped in avoiding any point of war with Iran.

“Yea, we can and that’s why Iran knows that. Generally in history if you were perceived that you would do anything for peace, you were going to guarantee a war. It’s predictable that our response is scripted. We say three things. First we say we are going to respond to the time and plays of our choosing, they’re tired of that. Second we say while Iran has supplied these surrogates we don’t have any direct evidence – it’s Iran. And third, we want to avoid a war,” Hanson stated.

“That’s all nice things. But the message they take from that is that there is a magic number that we haven’t reached yet,” Hanson continued. “Is it six dead Americans – eight dead, 50 wounded – and they keep upping it to find out where they have to pull back for a while. But the problem is that deterrents, Sean, is really hard to achieve and it’s easy to throw away. When they came in, Donald Trump killed Soleimani. He took the terrorists – the Houthis – he put sanctions on them. He cut off Hamas. He didn’t want to get into the Iran deal, he rejected it. He put sanctions on the oil. He had the Abrams Accord – he had no daylight between us and Israel.”

Hanson continued to state that Biden is “leading” America to a “theater-wide war” due to his loss of “deterrence” with the Middle East country, noting Iran won’t stop “until they are forced to stop.”(RELATED: China Made Pinky-Promise To Biden Not To Interfere In 2024 Elections)

“Then when he got rid of Soleimani he didn’t have to bomb Iran, because they understood they were in deep peril. But when you lose deterrence, then finally you’re going to get to the point where the only option is a war, and we don’t want that. Yet ironically and paradoxically that’s exactly where Biden is leading us – to a theater-wide war the more that he says he wants to prevent it and the more he appeases these people that think they’re going to have a magic number. They’re going to keep going until they are forced to stop…If he doesn’t reenter the Trump protocols and the sanctions and all of the terrorist listing we’re going to have a war,” Hanson stated.

Following the tragic killing of the three service members, tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalated with rumors on Monday of the Biden Administration setting up a retaliation attack against the Middle Eats country. While Biden officials did not go through with any attack, Iran-back militant groups responsible for hits on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria have since suspended operations.