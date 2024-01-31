REPORT: Authorities Detonate Potential Explosive Device Found Near Israel’s Embassy In Sweden, Police Say

Swedish authorities announced that they had destroyed a potentially explosive device found outside the Embassy of the State of Israel on Wednesday morning, policy say, according to Reuters.

The embassy staff had notified police of the device’s presence leading toward authorities detonating it in a controlled manner, a police spokesman told TV4, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Woman Sets Herself On Fire In Front Of Israeli Consulate In ‘Extreme Act Of Political Protest’)

It has been alleged that the device was a hand grenade, the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet reported, referring to unidentified sources.

“Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees. We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror,” Ziv Nevo Kulman, Israel’s ambassador to Sweden, tweeted.

The incident was an upsetting one for the local Jewish community as well. “Very serious about this attempt to harm and intimidate the Israeli Embassy and its staff. Condemn this criminal act. My thoughts go out to the embassy staff during this incident,” Aron Verständig, the Chair of the Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, tweeted in Swedish.

The police did not give out any information on precisely what the device was nor did they comment about how it ended up on the embassy’s grounds, Reuters noted. Police said they are reportedly investigating the incident.