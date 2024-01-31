Business Partners Of Fani Willis’ Alleged Lover Bankrolled Her Campaign. She Gave Them Lucrative Contracts.

Business partners of District Attorney Fani Willis’ alleged lover Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to work on the case against former President Donald Trump, made donations to her campaign before receiving lucrative contracts from her office.

Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former partner, and Christopher Campbell, his current partner, have collectively contributed more than $5,000 to Willis’ campaign, contribution disclosure reports show. Moreover, both men have each raked in tens of thousands of dollars from contracts with the district attorney’s office, according to county records.

Campbell is a partner at Wade & Campbell Firm, where he works with Wade. Bradley formerly worked with Wade at Wade, Bradley & Campbell Firm, and also represented Wade in his divorce case until Sept. 2022.

The donations add another wrinkle to Willis’ already-scrutinized relationship with Wade.

Willis was accused in a motion earlier this month by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman of benefiting from the “lucrative” contract she awarded Wade when he took her on vacations using money earned from the position. Wade filed to divorce his wife on Nov. 2, 2021, the day after his contract with the district attorney’s office began, and has earned nearly $700,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since his appointment.

Moreover, bank statements contained in filings in Wade’s divorce case show he purchased tickets in Willis’ name to Miami and San Francisco, with the Miami purchase occurring on the same day that Wade made payments to a luxury cruise line.

Legal experts previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the circumstances surrounding the contracts for Wade’s business partner raise further concern about Willis’ use of public funds.

Bradley made three donations to Willis’ campaign: $1,000 in June 2020, $550 in October 2020 and $2,500 in June 2023, according to campaign disclosure reports.

Meanwhile, the district attorney’s office paid Bradley $74,480 between May 2021 and June 2022, according to county records. It remains unclear what work he was doing during that period. (RELATED: Law Firm Representing Trump Co-Defendant Sues Fani Willis’ Office For Alleged Failure To Disclose Records)

Campbell, who donated $1,000 to Willis’ campaign in June 2020, contracted with the district attorney’s office in January 2021 to provide services as a “taint attorney” for $150 an hour, according to the contract obtained by the DCNF. Taint attorneys sift through documents obtained from a search warrant and filter out privileged evidence to prevent it from being passed to prosecutors.

Under a separate contract from March 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021, Willis also brought Campbell on to work at $65 an hour as a “First Appearance Attorney” who represents the district attorney’s office at the first hearing held for defendants within 72 hours of arrest.

Campbell has earned a total of $126,070 from the district attorney’s office since 2021, according to county records.

EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Handed Lucrative Contracts To Her Alleged Lover’s Law Partner. It’s Starting To Raise Eyebrows. Willis hired Nathan Wade’s law partner to work for her office at $150/hour, per contracts obtained by the @DailyCaller New Foundation.🧵https://t.co/Zc9USZ024Q — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) January 19, 2024



The other two attorneys Willis contracted with to work on the Trump case as special prosecutors also donated to her campaign.

Anna Cross contributed $250 in May 2020. She earned $37,729 from the district attorney’s office between July 2022 and September 2022, according to billing statements.

County data shows her firm, The Cross Firm LLC, earned close to $48,000 since 2022.

John Floyd, a racketeering expert who contracted with the district attorney’s office in March 2021, has donated a total of $6,307 to Willis’ campaign. Most donations were made in 2020 before his contract began, except for one $258 donation he made in December 2023.

His firm has made just over $90,000 from the district attorney’s office since 2022, according to county data.

Other attorneys at Floyd’s firm, Bondurant, Mixson & Elmore, also made donations to Willis. A founding partner, Emmet Bondurant, gave $255 in June 2020. Matthew Sellers, an associate, gave $500 in 2020.

Willis falsely stated during remarks at Big Bethel AME Church that she paid all three special prosecutors on the Trump case the same hourly rate. Billing statements and contracts obtained by the DCNF show Wade was paid more than Floyd.

Willis must file a response to Roman’s motion by Friday. Judge Scott McAfee will consider the allegations during a hearing on Feb. 15.

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis also requested Willis disclose information related to the potential misuse of county funds by Friday. During a recent board meeting, Commissioner Bridget Thorn said Willis’ response to her question about how much the election interference case was costing the county was “Lady Justice has no price.”

The law firm representing Roman sued the district attorney’s office Tuesday for allegedly failing to disclose certain requested records under the Georgia Open Records Act.

The district attorney’s office, Campbell and Bradley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.