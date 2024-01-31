Police Find RPGs At Home Of Father, Student Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Up School, Cops Say: REPORT

Police arrested a father and son Tuesday over an alleged school shooting threat and found rocket propelled grenades (RPG) at their home, according to NBC San Diego.

The teenage student allegedly told other students Friday at Rancho Bernardo High School he was planning to shoot up the school, which resulted in several reports sent to the San Diego Police Department, NBC San Diego reported. Authorities found multiple unregistered guns, explosives, RPGs and supplies to construct rifle and handgun ghost guns, police said, according to the outlet.

Detectives raided the suspect’s home for weapons after police filed a gun violence restraining order, which allows for the temporary removal of firearms from individuals likely to harm themselves or others, according to NBC San Diego.

NEW: School shooting averted in San Diego county after students reported suspicious behavior from a classmate, RPG found in his home. Who just has an RPG laying around? The teenager and his father were arrested after the teen made threats against the school. When police… pic.twitter.com/RdW347zdFJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2024

Police arrested the unidentified teenager and took him to juvenile hall the same day they booked his father, Neal Anders, into San Diego County Jail, the outlet reported. Officers did not disclose the charges the student and his 45-year-old father may face. (RELATED: Police Arrest School Shooter’s Cousin For Threatening To Do The Same Thing, Local PD Says)

Police found no explosives at the school when they swept the campus early Tuesday. However, officers remain present at the scene as a safety measure, the outlet reported.

In a statement sent to parents, Poway Unified School District officials wrote they will be “working very closely with law enforcement and the city’s attorney’s office to address the matter appropriately,” according to NBC San Diego.