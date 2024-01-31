REPORT: Former UPS Employee Allegedly Involved In The Killing Of 3 People While Children Were Present, Court Docs Say

Minnesota prosecutors charged Alonzo Pierre Mingo with three counts of second-degree murder Monday following an alleged home invasion Friday, KSTP reported.

Coons Rapids Police Department (CRPD) claimed the 37-year-old alleged suspect and former UPS employee wore his UPS uniform while he allegedly entered the home and allegedly committed murder there while children were in the house, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Parents Of Courtney Clenney Arrested For Evidence Tampering: REPORT)

Police were dispatched to the scene “after receiving an emergency call” that “captured a female in the background of a possible domestic situation,” according to court documents tweeted out by Alpha News.

BREAKING: Charges have been filed against Alonzo Pierre Mingo in last week’s triple homicide in Coon Rapids. Court documents show that he was detained by ICE in a previous case. pic.twitter.com/PAD8Sw4767 — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) January 29, 2024

Police found three dead bodies — two male and one female, all adults — with “apparent gunshot wound[s] to the head” in the house during their search, the documents stated.

Police found a pole camera that allegedly captured a car pulling up to the residence and three alleged suspects getting out with two “wearing clothing similar to UPS delivery driver uniforms,” according to the documents provided by Alpha News. Mingo appeared to be carrying a box which he was later tied to through alleged DNA evidence, the documents read. The three allegedly entered the house and allegedly came back to the car after seven minutes, the footage showed, according to the documents. Mingo was found to be the registered owner of the car, the documents said.

Mingo allegedly held two adults at gunpoint in the house demanding money and later allegedly executed the female adult “at point blank range” near the entryway to the bedroom, according to home surveillance footage, the documents provided by Alpha News read in part. Children under the age of five were present in the house when the alleged murders took place, the footage showed, the documents said. The older child could apparently be seen in the footage “crying hysterically” in the bedroom where the female was allegedly shot, the documents revealed. The older child pulled the younger child away when he tried to enter the bedroom, according to the footage, the documents read.

Mingo allegedly threw out his cellphone from his car’s window before his arrest, the documents provided by Alpha News said. The phone was found and retrieved by the police anyway, the documents added.

Mingo was previously detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement back in 2019, according to another court document tweeted by Alpha News. One of the victims of the shooting was under police investigation for allegedly selling drugs, CBS News reported.