Video Shows Girl Escape Alleged Kidnapper On Her Way To School

Video released Tuesday shows the frightening moment a fifth-grade girl in Glendale, Arizona, evaded an alleged kidnapping attempt on her way to school, according to multiple reports.

The video, which was recorded Jan. 26, shows a car make a quick U-turn and stop in front of the 11-year-old girl who was walking on the sidewalk. The clip then appears to show the suspect, 37-year-old Joseph Leroy Ruiz, jump out of the car and allegedly attempt to snatch the girl before she runs away.

Officers used the video of the alleged attempted kidnapping to identify Ruiz and his vehicle and arrest him a short time later, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspects Attempting To Lure 9-Year-Old Girl Into Van)

“As a father myself, as a parent, it’s very frightening that on her normal walk to school, she was targeted,” Glendale police officer Moroni Mendez said, according to AZ Family. “Someone tried to take her away from her loving family.”

Another video of the incident captures the moment the girl yelled “No!” when the suspected kidnapper tried to grab her, according to ABC 7.

“Glendale Police want to commend the bravery of this young victim,” the department said in a written statement. “She did exactly what she needed to do to avoid this situation from becoming much worse.”

“I spoke to several kids after the incident because they came by, and I told them to be more vigilant,” a neighbor said, according to AZ Family. “Don’t be on your phones. Keep headphones off your ears so you can hear someone coming behind you, or you can see.”

Police said that during his booking, Ruiz did not deny the kidnapping attempt but simply wanted to know how long he would be “locked up,” court documents read, according to AZ Family.

Ruiz was charged with attempted kidnapping and custodial interference, AZ Family reported.