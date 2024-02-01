Free As A Bird: India Releases ‘Spy Pigeon’ From Jail After 8 Months

A suspected “spy pigeon” was released Tuesday after being detained for eight months by Indian Police, the news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The pigeon was found near a port in Mumbai back in May and came under suspicion of espionage when it was observed bearing two rings on its legs and carrying a Chinese-like script, according to The Associated Press (AP). The bird was reportedly detained and taken to Mumbai’s Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Leon Panetta Says China Could Use Dem-Backed Battery Factory To Spy On America)

After investigation, the bird was reportedly determined to be an escaped water-racing bird from Taiwan. The pigeon was ultimately moved with police permission to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, before being released Tuesday, according to The AP.

This incident seems to have sparked both confusion and humor on Twitter.

“What??” one user posted on Twitter Thursday.

In India, a pigeon was arrested for 8 months, suspecting that he was a Chinese spy

The police opened a case against a pigeon on suspicion of spying. But later it turned out that he participated in an event in the open waters of Taiwan, and just flew away, landing in India What?? — x2014 (@x201422) February 1, 2024

“No word yet on whether or not the pigeon has decided to sue,” Natasha Lee, another Twitter user, wrote.

This is not the first time India has detained a pigeon on suspicion of spying. In 2020, police in India-controlled Kashmir released a pigeon belonging to a Pakistani fisherman after determining it was not a spy. Likewise, a pigeon in 2016 found with a note threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taken into custody, according to The AP.