DCNF Reporter Describes Video Showing Illegals Under Guard In Atlanta Airport

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter joined a Georgia state senator to discuss video showing illegal immigrants being held at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday.

The DCNF obtained exclusive video shot by Republican state Sen. Colton Moore on Tuesday, which shows one of those guarding the room preventing Moore from filming by taking his cell phone. DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer told Newsmax host Carl Higbie that many illegal immigrants have been flying across the country for years. (RELATED: ‘A Real Problem’: Fox News Host Reacts To DCNF Report On Terrorist Who Was Caught, Released Into US By Biden Admin)

“There certainly are airports across the country that migrants are flying, because we know this from years ago, actually,” Taer said. “We reported in 2022 that the Biden administration was allowing migrants to fly with arrest warrants as identification through TSA [Transportation Security Administration]. So, like you mentioned, they don’t need IDs, but on top of that, what can they use as IDs, well, their notice to appear documents, which are their court dates that they receive after crossing illegally, their arrest warrants from ICE, those are acceptable forms of ID.”

WATCH:



The Transportation Security Administration(TSA) confirmed in a Jan. 7, 2022, letter to Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas that they were allowing illegal immigrants to fly with either notices to appear or arrest warrants.

Prior to Taer recounting the airport situation, Moore recounted his experience filming the video to Higbie. “It was interesting, where the room was located, there were absolutely no video cameras,” Moore told Higbie.

“There were barriers, some caution tape, they clearly didn’t want the public to get anywhere close to this area, and you can obviously tell by the video how chaotic the situation got when they realized we were filming after answering these questions,” Moore added. “What you don’t see there in the video, but what shows up earlier in the video is there’s a United States Army soldier sitting right next to the room, he’s the guy who says ‘You’re done,’ and who basically simply batters me, grabs the phone. He and I get into a tussle in order to get the phone back so I can get the footage.”

Moore also ripped Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, saying that Georgia National Guard personnel were “working for Biden” at the Texas border, as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and the Biden administration face off over the state’s effort to prevent illegal immigration. (RELATED: ‘I Would Be Shocked’: Greg Abbott Tells Tucker He Is ‘Prepared’ To Face Off With Biden Over National Guard Control)

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 302,000 illegal immigrants came across the U.S.-Mexico border in December after nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months of fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by the agency. CBP reported 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.