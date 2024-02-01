150 Democrats Vote Against Bill To Make DUI A Deportable Offense

Over one hundred Democrats voted against a bill intending to deport illegal migrants caught driving under the influence (DUI).

The bill, titled Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, passed the House with a 274-150 vote, with all voting against the legislation being Democrats, according to the roll call vote. Fifty-nine Democrats joined all 215 Republicans to vote in favor of the legislation.

Some of the Democrats who voted in favor of the legislation include Reps. Henry Cuellar and Colin Allred of Texas, Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Foyle, California Rep. Jimmy Panetta and New York Rep. Patrick Ryan.

The bill makes driving while impaired grounds for barring a non-U.S. national from entry into the U.S. and for deportation, according to the legislation’s description. The individual must be convicted of the offense to be subjected to deportation.

Several Republican members of Congress stood by their support for illegal migrants to be deported for a DUI.

“Today, my legislation that forces President Biden to deport illegal immigrants who drive drunk or impaired passed the House. I thank my @HouseGOP colleagues for joining me to protect American families by ensuring illegals who commit these offenses are off our streets,” Republican Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, who introduced the legislation, said.

Today, my legislation that forces President Biden to deport illegal immigrants who drive drunk or impaired passed the House. I thank my @HouseGOP colleagues for joining me to protect American families by ensuring illegals who commit these offenses are off our streets. pic.twitter.com/y9G3Nea8Xi — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) February 1, 2024

Republican North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy cited an incident where Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas, an illegal migrant from El Salvador, killed a 47-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son while driving under the influence in December. Before the incident, Menjivar-Alas had been deported four separate times after entering the U.S. undetected, according to exclusive reporting by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Deported Five Times Sentenced For Third DUI)

“This month, an illegal immigrant who had been drinking and driving killed a family. This individual had been deported 4 times and arrested 3 times on DUI suspicion,” Murphy said.

This month, an illegal immigrant who had been drinking and driving killed a family. This individual had been deported 4 times and arrested 3 times on DUI suspicion. Drunk driving should be a deportable offense for illegal immigrants and prohibit them from entering our country. pic.twitter.com/vcei9x4PbB — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) February 1, 2024

“I just voted to deport illegal immigrants who get a DUI. While this is a good bill, we need to stop illegal immigrants from even being here in the first place. That’s why I’ve voted for the wall and for border security every step of the way so we can protect American citizens,” Republican Alabama Rep. Jerry Carl said.

I just voted to deport illegal immigrants who get a DUI. While this is a good bill, we need to stop illegal immigrants from even being here in the first place. That’s why I’ve voted for the wall and for border security every step of the way so we can protect American citizens. — Rep. Jerry Carl (@RepJerryCarl) February 1, 2024

The bill advises officers to examine the individual’s past offenses and any “evidence of rehabilitation” while considering whether to deport them, according to The Hill. It encourages officials to focus on targeting illegal migrants deemed to be a public safety threat or an endangerment to national security or border security.

Conflicts between state and federal law have allowed a DUI conviction to not be considered in whether a non-citizen or illegal migrant is allowed to remain in the U.S., according to The Hill.