SELIP: Is Nikki Haley Gaslighting Republicans?

In five months, the Nikki Haley presidential campaign agenda escalated quickly from neoconservative policy proposals and Romney-esque talking points to all-out war on former president Donald Trump.

And she isn’t attacking his legislative priorities; she’s attacking his age.

The first few debates were the Nikki Show, where the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor stood equally with her counterparts on the male-dominated stage. Frankly, she dominated her counterparts without spewing the Hillary Clinton-esque “I am a woman” rhetoric. And, let’s be honest here, praise the Lord. Most Republican women are over the HRC 2016 presidential election propaganda circus.

But now, we have the good ol’ Pick Nikki movement. And as a woman and a self-proclaimed feminist (in the traditional sense before liberals hijacked it), I hate what I’m about to say:

Vivek Ramaswamy spoke the truth when he said that Nikki Haley is Dick Cheney in three-inch heels.

Look at her track record, she’s a Bush-era neo-conservative with a globalist agenda.

According to the most recent Real Clear Politics polling numbers, former president Trump is up 58 points over Nikki Haley nationwide. He’s also beating her by over thirty points in her home state of South Carolina.

The proof is in the polling — 2024 Republicans are sick of the anti-Trump movement. One might even say it’s dead in the water. The silent majority stood up and voted in force to elect Donald Trump in 2016, and voters are ready to get him back in the White House in 2024.

Remember when Don Lemon famously quacked that Nikki Haley is “past her prime?” The long-time CNN sweetheart lost his cushy seat on “CNN This Morning” shortly after the low blow, but now she is barking the same rhetoric at her challenger.

She got the two-person race she wanted, and she’s losing terribly.

Nikki has yet to learn her lesson from what happens after personal attacks go wild.

For the first time in history, the Republican Party has a presumptive nominee at the beginning of an Election Year. And, despite Nikki’s screaming and yelling to get the frontrunner to share the debate stage, Donald Trump still won’t debate her. He has no reason to go head-to-head with Nikki — her campaign is a sinking ship, and she’s lashing out to try and get more clicks on her social media pages.

But superficial attempts at virality will not translate into votes on Election Day.

Sarah Selip is a Republican strategist and the founder of 917 Strategies, a conservative public relations firm.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.