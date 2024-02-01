It Took Approximately 20 Minutes For Kids To Revolt When School Put Tampon Dispenser In Boys’ Bathroom

It only took roughly 20 minutes for a tampon dispenser in the boy’s restroom at Brookfield High School in Connecticut to be torn down, according to a report from CT Insider.

Principal Marc Balanda sent an email out to students and their families on Jan. 24 and explained that the new dispenser had been torn down and basically destroyed in less than 25 minutes, according to CT Insider. Balanda called the incident “disgusting” and an “egregious instance of vandalism and destruction of property” in the email with a subject line that read “I am feeling ‘dis-’ right now.” (RELATED: Utah Gov Signs Bill Barring Men From Using Women’s Bathrooms)

“A dispenser with menstrual products was installed in the boy’s bathroom near the (main office),” Balanda wrote. “The installation was completed at 9:30 (a.m.). By 9:52 (a.m.), tampons were on the floor, the newly installed distribution box was ripped off the wall along with the masonry anchors, and the distribution box itself was destroyed.”

The tampon dispenser in a boy’s bathroom in a Connecticut school was ripped down 20 minutes after being installed. The principal sent out an email describing the event as “the most egregious instance of vandalism” and promised “consequences” for the “list of suspects.”… pic.twitter.com/aAdkMtbui8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2024

The dispenser was put in place in compliance with a new law passed in 2022 and set to go into effect on Sep. 1 that requires all schools from grades three to 12 to put menstrual dispensers in female restrooms, and at least one male restroom, according to the text. Some who supported the bill argued that “menstruating individuals” shouldn’t have to choose between their period and going to school, according to the CT Mirror.

Balanda chastised the individuals responsible, calling them “boys” not “men,” CT Insider reported.

“Ask for more information. Use your words to start a dialogue rather than using your hands to destroy something. In this particular instance, if you have questions, please let me know,” Balanda wrote in the email.

Brookfield Schools Superintendent John Barile said that the situation had been handled but did not answer questions about how many students were involved and what kind of discipline they would receive, according to CT Insider. He also explained that police were not called since it was just vandalism but noted that “the school is seeking restitution.”

Balanda did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

