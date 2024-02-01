Voters’ ‘Single Most Important Issue’ Is God’s Gift To Republicans

One of the Democrats’ biggest strategies is to manufacture issues and scare voters into caring about them. “The world is going to end in 12 years,” they tell us, “unless you give us absolute power to change the weather.” From climate change to COVID, stopping racism to protecting democracy, the playbook is always the same — and they are often quite skilled at making a majority of voters disbelieve their lying eyes. But a new poll shows this strategy is getting less effective, as voters’ top concern is an undeniable reality that plays right into Republicans’ hands.