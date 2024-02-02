Dr. Phil Seen Visiting The Southern Border, Slams Biden And Harris For Ongoing Crisis

Former daytime TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw was seen visiting the southern border in Texas on Friday, slamming both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the ongoing migrant crisis, video footage showed.

Footage of Dr. Phil on the southern border was posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) which appeared to show the daytime host recording a video about the migrant crisis in the U.S., highlighting Texas’ recent issues with the federal government. The camera showed Dr. Phil behind the wall discussing why he believes Biden and the administration have failed on the southern border.

The daytime host addressed Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s claims that Biden “refused” to enforce protection laws, as well as “enticed” thousands of migrants to avoid legal entry points. (RELATED: House Passes Bill To Slap Major Criminal Penalties On Migrants And Smugglers Who Flee Border Patrol)

“Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this mission. Governor Abbott has said that the federal government has broken the pact between the United States federal government and the states. Governor Abbott says President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them. The result is a humanitarian crisis, unlike anything we’ve seen before, smashing records for illegal immigration by wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas border security infrastructure. Governor Abbott says President Biden has enticed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants away from 28 legal entry points along the Texas border and into the dangerous deadly waters of the Rio Grande,” Dr. Phil stated.

NEW: Dr. Phil is at the Southern Border blasting Kamala Harris and speaking out against the Biden Border Crisis calling it a “humanitarian crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before.” You know it’s bad when Dr. Phil is involved. The move from Dr. Phil came after he announced that… pic.twitter.com/qBZhqZCGTn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2024

Dr. Phil noted statistics from the Department of Homeland Security, claiming the number of illegal immigrants that have crossed over into the U.S. is “more than the population of 33 different states.” (RELATED: Biden: ‘I’ve Done All I Can Do’ To Solve Border Crisis, ‘Give Me The Power!’)

“According to the Department of Homeland Security, since President Biden took office more than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed [the] Texas southern border in just three years. That’s more than the population of 33 different states in this country. And what about our Vice President Kamala Harris? Did you know she’s our country’s immigration czar? Guess how many times she’s been to the border – once,” Dr. Phil said.

Tensions between Texas state officials and the federal government began to escalate following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Biden administration to tear down razor wire put up by Abbott. Texas officials additionally seized Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, right before the Supreme Court ruling, as the border town has seen a mass rise in illegal crossings.

While the federal government claimed that Texas officials have prevented Border Patrol from doing their job, the state continues to ignore demands to hand over the southern border. Since the escalation, Abbott has defended the state’s choices by arguing that Texas has a Constitutional right to self-defense. A handful of GOP governors have backed the Lone Star state, with some sending their National Guard to help out in their effort to slow illegal migrants from crossing.