Police Arrest Three Who Allegedly Blew Fentanyl At Baby To ‘Pacify Her Cries’: REPORT

Police arrested three people who allegedly blew fentanyl smoke at a baby’s face to “pacify her cries” on Jan. 25, according to KVII.

The three, who allegedly directed the deadly drug toward the infant’s face “intentionally,” were each charged with four counts of child endangerment after being caught in front of a Frontier Inn & Suites in Texas, KVII reported.

Deputies from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office allegedly discovered evidence of fentanyl in the vehicle and the 19-day-old baby’s diaper bag after conducting a traffic stop in Abilene, the outlet reported. Four people were reportedly inside the vehicle with the baby, including alleged suspects Robert Lee Mason Jr., Jennifer Trevino and Aracely Daniella Rocha.

The vehicle was stopped outside of the Frontier Inn & Suites, the alleged suspects’ chosen hotel, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Five Elementary School Students Hospitalized After Consuming Fentanyl-Laced Gummies)

Deputies wore breathing masks when they searched the alleged suspects’ room due to the thickness of the smoke, according to the outlet. They reportedly learned that the suspects allegedly blew fentanyl smoke at the infant deliberately to quiet her down after she had been crying for several days.

Mason, Trevion and Rocha all allegedly smoked fentanyl in front of the children when they were present in the room, the sheriff’s office stated, according to KVII. Child Protective Services reportedly took custody of the children.

All three alleged suspects had $100,000 bonds, according to the outlet. Rocha was reportedly charged with fentanyl and amphetamine possession in addition to child endangerment.