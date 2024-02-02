Punxsutawney Phil Makes His Groundhog Day Prediction

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring this year during the annual Groundhog Day celebration on Friday.

Phil’s has only predicted an early spring 21 times since the annual celebration began in 1887, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. He has predicted six more weeks of winter 107 times.

Legend holds that if the groundhog sees his shadow, another six more weeks of winter are upcoming, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

From 2015 to 2020, the groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter three times and an early spring three times, according to ABC News. In 2017, records showed Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow 103 times and predicted an early spring 18 times, according to a timeline published by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Fox News weather anchor Janice Dean said his prediction is “very rare.” (RELATED: Humorless Liberal Scolds Take Potshots At Punxsutawney Phil)

Phil has made a correct prediction 30% of the time in the past 10 years, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. In 2023, the groundhog predicted a long winter despite many areas of the U.S. witnessing above-average temperatures in February and March.

The tradition originates from German folklore foretelling that if a hedgehog sees his shadow during the Christian celebration of Candlemas, then a second winter is bound to arrive. German settlers introduced the legend to the United States after settling in Western Pennsylvania. With the absence of hedgehogs in the U.S., the groundhog took its place.