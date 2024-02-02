STATON: No Democrat Can Defend This

“It is hard to visualize the consequences of bad lawmakers until you see the victims,” Elon Musk posted to Twitter late Wednesday evening.

Musk was commenting on a photo of José Menjivar, an illegal immigrant who killed a Colorado mother and son while driving drunk last month. Menjivar was released from custody with no jail time just days before the tragic crash. He had racked up three DUIs previously and had been deported four times.

In a healthy, responsible society, crimes like Menjivar’s would be viewed as heinous, and treated with the utmost level of seriousness.

But in 21st-century America, you don’t have to look too far to find examples of the kind of inexcusable judgment frequently displayed by those in charge. One might, for example, look to the schools in Chicago being closed to make room for illegal aliens.

Or one might observe the conversion of a Boston community center into a migrant camp.

Abuses like these are the reason why Trump was able to court so many voters in 2016 with his rhetoric on illegal immigration, among other issues. For some Americans, illegal immigration is literally a matter of life or death, or at least of their livelihood.

But for others, specifically Democrat lawmakers, illegal immigration is so trivial that they believe the term should not exist.

So how do Democrats respond to the American voter who is dissatisfied with the status of illegal immigration policy?

Well, on Thursday, they voted to prevent deportation for illegals who commit DUIs.

Surprising? To some, maybe. But decisions like this are becoming more normal with each passing day under the Biden administration.

Empathy is often cited as a reason to vote for such measures. But empathy is not being extended to United States citizens, the people Democratic lawmakers represent. Taxpayers, children, women, and especially minorities bear the heavy burden placed on them by bad immigration policies.

The Democratic Party of John Kennedy is long gone. Heck, even the party of Bill Clinton seems like a far-right coalition compared to today’s Democrats.

So where does this leave the average American voter who has traditionally voted Democrat in past elections?

The average voter does not support the idea of seven million illegal immigrants attempting to cross our border in just three years.

The average voter does not support releasing violent criminals who assault our police officers without bail.

The average voter agrees with Biden’s 2008 statement that “No great nation can be in a position where they can’t control their borders.“

These truths are becoming increasingly evident in the polls, as former President Donald Trump has been steadily growing in his lead over President Biden.

In a recent Bloomberg poll, the former president holds a comfortable advantage over Biden in every single swing state. Trump also holds a 1.8 percent advantage over Biden nationally according to RealClearPolitics’ current national polling average, meaning he could be the first Republican in 20 years to win the popular vote.

The American voter has already shown that they are willing to make their voice heard at the ballot box. Trump embodied the antidote to these voters’ concerns in 2016.

And with the state of the economy, the prospect of multiple foreign wars, and the continued irrationality of our immigration policies, Trump is teeing up for another big night this November.

No Democrat can defend the irrational positions we have seen the Biden administration take on immigration without eventually paying a price. And if they do not quickly change course, they will have a large bill due, payable to “Donald Trump, 47th President of the United States.

Joe Staton works as a senior staffer in the Ohio state Senate. He writes for his Substack, Publius, and produces his weekly faith-based podcast, True North.

