Daily Caller’s ‘Rigged’ Reveals Single Most Important Thing GOP Can Do To Stop Dems From Stealing Elections

“Whoever wishes to foresee the future must consult the past.”

Machiavelli wrote these words almost 500 years ago in “The Prince,” perhaps the most shrewd piece of political gamesmanship ever written. It is with this lesson in mind that The Daily Caller now looks toward November.

The Daily Caller’s latest documentary, “Rigged,” doesn’t just shine a spotlight on all of the wild abuses perpetrated by Democrats in the 2020 election. We diagnose the mistakes of 2020 — where and how Republicans failed to counteract the Democrats’ schemes — to ensure the same dirty tricks won’t work in 2024.

The primary lesson from 2020 is that Republicans must be proactive. They can no longer sit idly by and trust the system will deliver on its promise of fairness and accountability. Democrats have spent years ensuring the system does not function as it should, with armies of lawyers and activists working to ensure the process is rigged to their benefit. Republicans must be equally shrewd if they are to swing the election law pendulum back to the middle.

“Rigged” shows how Republicans have closed some of the loopholes Democrats weaponized in 2020 — but there is still so much more work to be done.

“In 2020, I served as legal counsel to the Trump campaign,” explains attorney John Findlay in “Rigged,” “and one of my main responsibilities was running the president’s election day war room. I was in charge of placing lawyers in all of our battleground states … where we would do intake from those lawyers out in the field on those issues that were being reported in real time.”

Findlay details a host of abuses that surely had our Founding Fathers rolling in their graves. Rogue election officials around the country often changed procedures by fiat in the midst of the election. Bipartisan observers were kept out of the process. Rules were waived on deadline requirements, ballot curing procedures and how absentee ballots were to be counted. In the 25 critical states Findlay oversaw, there was “a lot of confusion” on the ground.

But the chaos was all part of the plan. By the time Republicans caught on, it was too late.

“If you go to challenge those ballots or inquire about those ballots, and the results show that it’s different than the race has been called, it looks like you’re overturning an election. It creates a presumption for the person that has been called to be the winner at that time, and you have to overcome that presumption,” Findlay explains.

This is the main reason Republican legal challenges never got off the ground. “Well, folks always say, court actions were filed and nothing happened with them,” explains Hans von Spakovsky, head of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative, “but that’s because all the court actions were dismissed by judges on procedural grounds.”

No one bothered “determining the credibility of the witnesses and the claims — they didn’t do that.”

No one wanted to be seen overturning an election.

Since 2020, some states have taken steps to strengthen voter identification and deadline requirements. But Democrats have already shown us what they plan to do this election. More preemptive legal action still needs to be taken to rein in rogue officials and ensure the chaos of 2020 can’t happen again in November. Procedures must be challenged before votes are cast, otherwise, it will be too late.

